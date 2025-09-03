Kerala Youth Congress leader beaten in police station; party demands action

Thrissur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday demanded strict action against police officers after CCTV footage surfaced showing a Youth Congress leader being "brutally assaulted" inside a police station in central Kerala nearly two years ago.

The visuals show Youth Congress leader Sujith "being beaten" by at least five police officers inside the Kunnamkulam police station.

The incident occurred on April 5, 2023, but the recordings were made public only after a two-year legal battle.

Reports said Sujith had intervened when police allegedly threatened his friends standing by the roadside. A team led by a Sub-Inspector then took him to the station in a jeep, reportedly removing his shirt en route.

Inside the station, additional officers joined in "assaulting" him, "hitting him on the back and face." The Congress district leadership expressed shock over the incident and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio, to take "stringent action" against the erring personnel.

Police later filed a case against Sujith, alleging he "was drunk and obstructed officers". However, a medical examination confirmed he was not intoxicated, and a court granted him bail.

A subsequent medical report revealed that he suffered hearing damage in one ear.

Congress leaders described the CCTV footage as "clear evidence of police excesses", and called for strict action against those involved. PTI TGB SSK