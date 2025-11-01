Kerala youth held for 'hacking' sensitive data accessible to police and telecom agencies

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth was taken into custody by the police for allegedly hacking sensitive data accessible only to law enforcement and telecom agencies, officials said on Saturday.

According to sources, following a tip-off, the Pathanamthitta Cyber Police detained Joel V Jose, a resident of Kottamukal in Adoor, on Friday.

An FIR registered by the police stated that the accused used online tools to obtain the live location and Call Data Records (CDR) of several individuals.

“Since February 2025, with the intention of making financial gain, he used his mobile phone, laptop, and internet facilities to violate computer safety norms, hack computer systems and websites, and access the live locations and call data records (CDRs) of certain individuals, which were later circulated for monetary benefit,” the FIR said.

Police sources said that Joel’s mobile phone and laptop have been seized for forensic examination.

Officials clarified that CDRs and live location data can only be accessed legally by police and telecom operators.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act — sections 43 (damage to computer system), 66 (computer-related offences), and 72 (disclosure of confidential information).

Police said that the accused is being interrogated to understand his modus operandi and the specific websites or systems he breached to obtain sensitive details.

“The investigation is at a crucial stage. Further details will be revealed later,” a senior police officer said. PTI TBA TBA ROH