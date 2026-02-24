'Keralam' will manifest Kerala's heritage with all its authenticity: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that renaming Kerala to Keralam will manifest the state's heritage with all its authenticity and uphold its pride.

Hailing the decision taken by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Shah, in a message posted on X, congratulated the people of 'Keralam'.

"Heartiest congratulations to the people of Keralam. The Union Cabinet's decision under the leadership of Modi Ji to rename Kerala as 'Keralam' is a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of the state. The name 'Keralam' will manifest the state's heritage with all its authenticity and uphold its pride," he said.

The decision, which comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state, was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi at its first meeting held at Seva Teerth, the new PMO complex.

The Kerala assembly elections are due in April this year, with the tenure of the 140-member current assembly ending on May 23.

After the Union Cabinet's approval, the president of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the Kerala Assembly for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India.

After receipt of the views of the Kerala Assembly, the government of India will obtain the recommendation of the president for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 to alter the name of Kerala to Keralam in Parliament, an official release said.