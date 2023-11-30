Kerala’s decision to re-appoint Ravindran as VC of Kannur University set aside by SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Kerala government’s decision to re-appoint Gopinath Ravindran as the vice chancellor of Kannur University.

Advertisment

A division bench of the Kerala High Court had on February 23 last year dismissed an appeal against a single-judge order upholding the re-appointment of Ravindran as the VC of the university, saying it was done in accordance with the law and that he was not "an usurper to the post".

“The impugned judgement and the order passed by the high court dated February 23, 2022 is hereby set aside and as a consequence, the notification dated November 23, 2021 reappointing the respondent number 4 (Ravindran) as the vice chancellor of the Kannur University is hereby set aside,” the top court said in its judgement.

Ravindran's re-appointment has been in limelight in Kerala as for the first time in the history of the state, a vice chancellor was re-appointed.