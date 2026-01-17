Kerala's educational AI platform receives national recognition

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) The 'Samagra Plus' AI platform of the KITE, the technology arm of the state General Education Department, has once again secured prestigious national recognition.

The AI platform of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has been honoured at the 6th Governance Now Digital Transformation Summit held in New Delhi on Friday, an official statement said on Saturday.

The award was presented in the category of 'Excellence in e-learning, Assessment and Digital Education Platform', it said.

'Samagra Plus' is an innovative AI-driven platform designed to personalise learning according to the individual academic standards and pace of each student, KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said.

To facilitate this, the platform integrates various advanced modules, including AI chatbots, interactive quizzes, language learning games for English, speech assistants, and specialised assessment tools.

Sadath, in a statement, explained that the 'Samagra Plus AI' platform was developed strictly within the curriculum framework, ensuring that the typical concerns regarding algorithmic bias in artificial intelligence are fully addressed and eliminated.

This is the second major national award for the 'Samagra Plus' AI platform in quick succession.

Notably, the platform also received the 'Education Technology Transformation Award' last month (December 2025) at the 19th Digital Transformation Conclave held in Bhubaneswar, the official statement added.

