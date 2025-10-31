Kerala's first Olympic hockey medalist Manuel Frederick dies at 78

Kannur/Bengaluru/New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Former Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper and member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze medal-winning side Manuel Frederick died in a Bengaluru hospital on Friday morning, his family said.

Frederick, the first person from Kerala to win an Olympic hockey medal, was 78 and suffering from prostate cancer for the last 10 months, his daughter Freshna said.

He was also suffering from depression following the death of his wife, Sheetala, last year, she said.

"Dad passed away this morning. He was suffering from cancer for the last 10 months and was also depressed after our mother expired a year back," his daughter Freshna told PTI.

"We tried our best, but he developed jaundice in the end and his liver got affected, which aggravated his condition." Frederick, who hailed from Kannur district in Kerala, had moved to Bengaluru long back.

He was the goalkeeper of the Indian team that won the bronze medal by defeating Holland at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

He represented India for seven years and was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games in 2019.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Frederick was among the best goalkeepers in the world during 1971-78, an era when goalkeepers played without helmets.

He was especially skilled at stopping penalty strokes, the chief minister said in a statement issued by his office.

Vijayan noted that Frederick had won an Olympic medal at a time when hockey was not very popular in Kerala and said he shared the grief of the family and sports enthusiasts.

P R Sreejesh, the second person from Kerala to win an Olympic hockey medal, paid tribute to Frederick in a Facebook post.

"The man who stood tall between the posts now rests among legends. Thank you for inspiring generations. Rest in peace, legend," he wrote.

Sreejesh won bronze in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Hockey India also condoled the death of Frederick.

"Manuel Frederick was one of India's finest goalkeepers, a true guardian of the post whose contributions during a glorious period of Indian hockey will always be remembered. His achievements paved the way for many who dreamt of representing India at the highest level," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

"On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. Indian hockey has lost a great son, but his legacy will forever live on." HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also paid tribute, stating,"It is an extremely sad day for the hockey fraternity. Manuel Frederick's dedication, especially as a pioneer from Kerala, inspired countless youngsters from non-traditional hockey regions to believe in their dreams.

"His discipline, commitment, and service to the nation will always be honoured. We stand with his family in this moment of grief." Frederick represented Army Service Corps (ASC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in Karnataka, as well as Services, Uttar Pradesh and the iconic Mohun Bagan club during his club career.

Born on October 20, 1947, he played in the Bombay Gold Cup at the age of 17 and made his international debut for India in 1971.

He served the national team with distinction for seven years.

Frederick guarded the goal in two World Cups -- Netherlands 1973, where India won silver, and Argentina 1978.

Known affectionately as 'Tiger' for his fearless and instinctive goalkeeping, he earned a formidable reputation for his mastery in defending penalty strokes.

Frederick had the distinction of helping his team win 16 national championships in tiebreakers.

He began as a football striker and a hockey goalkeeper and became active in hockey through the St Michael's School team in Kannur.

He is survived by his two daughters. PTI COR SSC HMP HMP KH