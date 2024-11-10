Kerala's first seaplane lands at Bolgatty Lake; trial run on Monday

Kochi, Nov 10 (PTI) In a major boost to Kerala's tourism sector, the 'De Havilland Canada' seaplane landed at the Bolgatty waterdrome on the city side of Kochi Lake on Sunday evening.

Tourism Secretary K Biju, Aviation Secretary Biju Prabhakar, District Collector N S K Umesh, State Tourism Additional Director P Vishnuraj, and representatives from various tourism organisations welcomed the amphibious aircraft.

State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will flag off the first service of the 17-seater plane to Mattupetti on Monday, according to an official statement.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the function at Bolgatty Palace.

Later, the crew and passengers of the De Havilland Canada will be received at Mattupetty Dam in the Idukki district, in the presence of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine, the statement said.

The seaplane service, which comes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), aims to enhance connectivity across Kerala’s four airports and backwaters, offering subsidised fares.

The service will use small planes with capacities of 9, 15, 17, 20 and 30 seats, with passengers boarding from waterdromes that float on water, the statement added.

Canadian pilots Daniel Montgomery and Rodger Brindger operated the flight, which reached the international airport at 11 am. Other crew members included Yogesh Garg, Sandeep Das, Sayyid Kamran Hussain, and Mohan Singh.

Tourism Secretary Biju said the seaplane service offers an excellent opportunity for stakeholders, with a new package that covers various tourist destinations.

"It will help create new enterprises in the tourism sector, generating employment opportunities," he added.

A Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet operate the 'De Havilland Canada', which arrived after successful trial services in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Top officials from Cochin Port Trust, the Indian Navy, and 'De Havilland Canada' visited the locations and assessed logistical challenges. Feasibility and hydrographic surveys were also completed before the launch to ensure smooth services, according to the release.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the four international airports and the hinterland, the release stated.

Waterdromes may also be established around major water bodies in all districts. In addition to Bolgatty and Mattupetti, locations under consideration include Kovalam, Ashtamudi, Punnamada, Kumarakom, Vembanad, Malampuzha, and Bekal, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK SA