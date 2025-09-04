Kerala's first woman forensic surgeon Dr Sherly Vasu dies at 68

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) Dr Sherly Vasu, Kerala's first woman forensic surgeon, who played a key role in cracking many high-profile cases, died at the age of 68, official sources said here on Thursday.

She collapsed at her home and died later while being treated at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Dr Vasu, a native of Thodupuzha, retired from the state-run medical college, but continued to work as head of the forensic department at a private medical college.

Over her long career, she carried out thousands of post-mortem examinations, including in several cases that shocked Kerala. She also trained hundreds of students in forensic medicine.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute, calling her death untimely.

He said Dr Vasu had helped unravel many complex investigations and remembered her as a trailblazer in her field.

He also noted that her book 'Postmortem Table' had sparked wide public discussion. PTI TGB TGB KH