Kerala's foreign tourist arrival figures yet to reach pre-Covid level: Official

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The foreign tourist arrival figures for Kerala is yet to reach to the level that existed before the Covid pandemic happened, but the state tourism department is working to get the numbers back, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Blessed with pristine beaches, verdant tea gardens, heavenly backwaters, and endowed with architectural and cultural heritage, the southern state has traditionally been one of the sought-after destinations among foreign tourists.

Kerala government showcases its tourist offerings to the world as 'God's Own Country'.

Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran, at an event here, said the southern state has witnessed a significant rise in domestic tourist arrivals.

According to information shared by the Kerala Tourism Department, Kerala has witnessed a "sharp uptick in domestic tourist arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022 while their footfalls increased to a record number in 2023".

"The increase in footfalls continued in 2024 with a total of 1,08,57,181 tourist arrivals from within the country in the first half of 2024 (January-June)," according to the Kerala tourism department.

Later, during an interaction with media, Surendran was asked if the foreign tourist arrival figures have touched the pre-pandemic level, she said, "no, it hasn't yet".

"But, we are working with marketing sector and others to get the numbers back," she said.

According to official data, the foreign tourist arrival figure for Kerala for 2019 was over 11.89 lakh, while the corresponding figure for year 2023 stood at about 6.49 lakh.

The foreign tourist arrival number for the first half of 2024 is about 3.58 lakh, as per the official data.

"I want to firmly assure that Kerala's touristy appeal not only retains its enduring charm but also keeps evolving with innovative products and initiatives, strengthening the state's reputation as a welcoming and exciting place for all seasons," Surendran said.

A large number of tourism stakeholders participated in the event hosted by Kerala Tourism.

"Tourists from inside the country have always played a paramount role in making Kerala's tourism a throbbing enterprise. This has been the thrust of our pan-India promotional campaigns focusing on reinforcing the state's position as an all-season experiential tourism destination for a diverse range of visitors," she said.