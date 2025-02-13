Kerala's foreign tourist arrival figures yet to reach pre-Covid level: State tourism director

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Foreign tourist arrivals in Kerala is yet to reach pre-Covid pandemic level, but the state tourism department is working to address it, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Blessed with pristine beaches, verdant tea gardens, heavenly backwaters, and endowed with architectural and cultural heritage, the southern state has traditionally been one of the sought-after destinations among foreign tourists.

Kerala government showcases its tourist offerings to the world as 'God's Own Country'.

Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran, at an event here, said the southern state has witnessed a significant rise in domestic tourist arrivals.

According to information shared by the Kerala Tourism Department, Kerala has witnessed a "sharp uptick in domestic tourist arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022 while their footfalls increased to a record number in 2023".

"The increase in footfalls continued in 2024 with a total of 1,08,57,181 tourist arrivals from within the country in the first half of 2024 (January-June)," according to the Kerala tourism department.

Later, during an interaction with the media, Surendran was asked if the foreign tourist arrival figures have touched the pre-pandemic level, she said, "No, it hasn't yet".

"But, we are working with the marketing sector and others to get the numbers back," she said.

According to official data, the foreign tourist arrival figure for Kerala for 2019 was over 11.89 lakh, while the corresponding figure for 2023 stood at about 6.49 lakh.

The foreign tourist arrival number for the first half of 2024 is about 3.58 lakh, as per the official data.

"I want to firmly assure that Kerala's touristy appeal not only retains its enduring charm but also keeps evolving with innovative products and initiatives, strengthening the state's reputation as a welcoming and exciting place for all seasons," Surendran said.

A large number of tourism stakeholders participated in the event hosted by Kerala Tourism.

"Tourists from inside the country have always played a paramount role in making Kerala's tourism a throbbing enterprise. This has been the thrust of our pan-India promotional campaigns focusing on reinforcing the state's position as an all-season experiential tourism destination for a diverse range of visitors," she said.

Surendran acknowledged that the Wayanad landslide tragedy in July last year did affect the number of tourists coming to Kerala.

She emphasised that while footfall is important, Kerala also cares about the safety of tourists. "We don't want them to come when some disaster has happened." "So, we give information to them -- like when is the right time to come, are there some issues, etc. We also launched a specific campaign -- Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram -- after the disaster to bring back tourists," she said.

Kerala Tourism has launched a video campaign, 'Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram' (My Kerala is Ever Beautiful), celebrating both the cultural vibrancy and resilience of the state in October last year.

This little over two-minute musical video reflects the festive spirit of Onam, one of Kerala's most significant festivals, transcending language barriers and emphasising the secular essence of the occasion, according to the Kerala Tourism website.