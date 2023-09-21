Kerala's Huddle Global 2023 to bring together startup founders, mentors, investors

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI) The fifth edition of the beach startup festival, 'Huddle Global', organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be held in the state capital in November to bring together globally known startup founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders and bureaucrats.

The Huddle Global, which will be held between November 16 to 18 here, will deliberate on a whole range of issues relating to the startup ecosystem with a global perspective, KSUM said in a release.

Besides showcasing the southern state’s vibrant and well-positioned startup ecosystem, the conclave at Somatheeram beach, Chowara, close to the famed Kovalam beach destination, will chart out the way forward factoring in disruptive technological revolution cutting through the entire spectrum of human activities, the release said.

The startup summit will also focus on tapping the government and corporate business opportunities and beating the funding winter, besides deliberating on a range of live issues that need to be factored in for further growth of the ecosystem, it said.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is one among the impressive list of key speakers which includes the Ambassador of Mexico to India and the Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, the release said.

Entrepreneurs, managers, venture funders, investors looking for new technologies, mentors and startup promoters from across the world will make presentations and join deliberations, sharing their insights on critical themes relating to the startup ecosystem within and outside the country, KSUM said.

The Huddle Global will have more than 15,000 participants, turning the summit into a forum to establish global linkages and open up win-win partnership opportunities for stakeholders, it said.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the Huddle Global 2023 will look into the scope of entrepreneurial opportunities across the world and explore the availability of financial and technical backing for startups to accelerate their growth and reach on an unprecedented scale and speed.

"Huddle Global has been envisaged as a platform for startups to showcase their products and interact with technology and industry leaders from around the world on ways to move ahead in the ever-growing tech world," Anoop is quoted as having said in the release.

The expo will provide an avenue for more than 200 startups from the country’s ecosystem to exhibit their products before the stakeholders and to connect with them for business and funding opportunities, the release said.

"The event, organised in partnership with Startup India, Headstart, TiE Kerala, GTech, Startup Middle East, Habitat for Humanity, and TechnoparkToday will have the presence of more than 5,000 startups, 400 plus HNIs, 300 plus mentors, 200 plus corporates, 150 plus investors and speakers and more than 200 exhibitors," it said.

KSUM, the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, has been organising the event since 2018, the release said. PTI HMP HMP ROH