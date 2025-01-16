Kerala's industrial growth accelerated due to investment-friendly nature: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday stated that by providing improved basic infrastructure, the state has become more investor-friendly, which in turn has accelerated industrial growth.

The CM made this assertion while responding to questions from IT company representatives at a meeting held ahead of the Invest Kerala Global Summit.

Vijayan further emphasised that the Left government attaches great importance to connectivity and is taking necessary steps to improve it by providing better transport facilities.

As part of these efforts, the development of airports in Kozhikode and Kannur districts is being accelerated in collaboration with the central government.

Additionally, the Sabarimala Airport will also become a reality, he mentioned during the meeting with IT company representatives.

Vijayan also pointed out that the government is completing the construction of various airstrips and enhancing road development.

Moreover, the development of water transport systems, such as the Kochi Water Metro and the Kovalam-Bekal National Waterway, will create more industrial opportunities in the state, he asserted.

Vijayan also highlighted that plans are being formulated and implemented to make Kerala more investor-friendly by leveraging its assets such as education, skills, and human resources.

These plans include measures to attract professionals to Kerala while retaining the state's best minds, the CM said.

"For this, more quality institutions should be established in Kerala," he added, noting the proposal to create three additional IT corridors for this purpose.

He further stated that Kerala leads the country in the startup sector, and the arrival of new industrial institutions provides hope for the future.

In response to the representatives' questions, the CM confirmed that the state is ready for further progress in the field of AI and related industrial opportunities.

He also agreed with their request for more flights to improve connectivity with Europe.

Vijayan stated that the representatives at the meeting, who expressed satisfaction with the investment and industrial environment in Kerala, should become ambassadors for the state.

He assured that the state government considers investors and industrial institutions as vital to society, and his administration will support them in addressing any challenges they face. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH