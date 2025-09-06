Kerala's Infant Mortality Rate hits historic low, below US: Minister George

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) Kerala's Infant Mortality Rate has reached a historic low of 5 per 1,000 live births, which is lower than that of the United States -- 5.6, state Health Minister Veena George said.

It is for the first time in history that the IMR of the state has dropped below that of developed countries, George said in a statement on Saturday, citing the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical report.

IMR, a key public health indicator, is defined as number of deaths of children under one year of age per 1,000 live births. A lower IMR indicates better access to health care.

"The latest SRS Report shows that Kerala has the lowest infant mortality rate of 5. This is the lowest infant mortality rate in India. The national average is 25. The infant mortality rate in the United States is 5.6," George said.

Sharing the details of the report, she said the neonatal mortality rate in Kerala is below 4.

"Kerala reached 4 when it was 18 at the national level. This is on par with developed countries." The infant mortality rate of 6 in 2021 dropped to 5 now through remarkable initiatives, she noted, thanking health workers and other officials for the achievement.

Noting that maternal and child care is being given top priority by the government, George also listed various initiatives being implemented in the area.

According to George, the IMR has been reduced in cities and villages alike in Kerala without any urban-rural divide.

Neonatal intensive care units have been set up even in tribal and coastal areas during the tenure of this government.

The report is a proof of the accessibility of health services to all sections of the society, cutting across urban and rural area, she added.

The SRS Report is an annual demographic survey conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India.