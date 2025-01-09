Kerala’s Kappad, Chal beaches get global Blue Flag certification

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) Kerala’s famed Kappad and Chal beaches in Kozhikode and Kannur districts, respectively, have been bestowed with the coveted Blue Flag certification by Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for meeting stringent environmental and safety standards, the state government said on Thursday.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the Blue Flag status not only enhances the global appeal of these beaches but also firms up Kerala’s reputation as a leading sustainable tourism destination.

Noting it as a 'milestone', Riyas said Kerala continues to set a global benchmark in preserving its picturesque landscape while promoting and implementing eco-friendly initiatives to provide a unique experience for tourists.

He said it was a significant step towards boosting tourism and attracting environmentally conscious travellers to the state.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran, in a statement, said that the Blue Flag certification reflects Kerala’s efforts towards responsible and accessible tourism.

"The scenic Kappad and Chal beaches have emerged as models of Responsible Tourism (RT) by implementing eco-friendly initiatives, besides ensuring hygienic and safe milieu for visitors on par with global standard," the statement said. FEE gives the award to beaches, marinas, and boating operators that meet 33 criteria that also include sustainable and safety practices, it said. PTI HMP HMP ROH