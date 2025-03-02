Kerala's Kasaragod man booked for issuing triple talaq via WhatsApp

Kasaragod (Kerala), Mar 2 (PTI) A man was booked on Sunday for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq via WhatsApp to divorce his wife here, police said.

The Hosdurg police have registered a case against Abdul Razak, a native of Nellikatta, near here.

The case was filed after his wife, a 21-year-old woman from Kalluravi, approached the police alleging that she was divorced through a WhatsApp voice message on February 21.

According to the complaint, Razak, who works in the Gulf, sent the talaq message from the UAE to the woman's father’s WhatsApp number.

The woman told a news channel that she faced constant dowry harassment from her husband's family.

Her father has also accused Razak of defrauding her of Rs 12 lakh.

On a complaint by the woman's family, the police on Sunday registered an FIR against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) for criminal intimidation and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

A probe is underway as the complaint alleged that the husband's relatives also harassed the woman, the police added. PTI ARM ARM KH