Kerala's Left faces internal storm as CPI hits out over PM SHRI pact

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) A sharp rift has emerged within Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led left front after the state General Education Department signed an agreement with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, drawing fierce criticism from its key ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI).

A day after the General Education Department signed the memorandum of understanding with the Centre, CPI MP P Santosh Kumar said the move was like "scoring a self-goal," adding that "those who went and signed the agreement with a towel on their head should be the ones to answer." Speaking to the media, he said a more detailed explanation should come from CPI(M) leader M A Baby.

The controversy erupted after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government decided to go ahead with the central scheme without placing the matter before the state Cabinet.

The CPI, which had earlier forced the government to hold back twice, accused its senior partner CPI(M) of "sidelining" coalition partners.

After months of hesitation, the government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to become a signatory to the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) project, setting aside objections from the CPI.

The scheme, part of the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, aims to upgrade infrastructure in two schools from each block with Central funding -- roughly Rs 1 crore per school every year for five years.

The CPI has warned that the move could pave the way for NEP's implementation in Kerala -- something the Left has long resisted. The requirement to display boards identifying institutions as PM SHRI Schools has also caused unease among party leaders.

With local and assembly elections approaching, the dispute has exposed fresh cracks in Kerala's ruling Left coalition, raising questions over unity within the front. PTI TGB TGB ROH