Kerala's literacy campaign hero K V Rabiya passes away

Malappuram (Ker), May 4 (PTI) K V Rabiya, a physically challenged social worker from this district who rose to prominence through her active role in the Kerala state literacy campaign, died at a hospital here on Sunday after a brief illness, sources said.

She was 59. Rabiya had won the Padma Shri for her contributions in the field of social work in 2022.

Rabiya, who was crippled by polio at the age of 14, had to continue her studies from home on a wheelchair.

In June 1992, she began a campaign for adult literacy for illiterate people of all ages at Tirurangadi, near her native place of Vellilakkad in Malappuram district. Through her dedicated work she introduced hundreds of illiterate people to the world of letters.

She started a volunteer organisation named ‘Chalanam’ (motion) and became active in social work in the fields of continuing education, health awareness, and rehabilitation of physically disabled people.

In 2002, she was diagnosed with cancer and successfully underwent chemotherapy and returned to her social activities. She wrote her autobiography ‘Swapnangalku chirakukal undu’ (Dreams have wings) in 2009.

Rabiya received her first national recognition in 1994 when she won the national youth award from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Rabiya won the Padma Shri in 2002, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

She had also won various honours of the state government and several social organisations.