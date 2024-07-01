Kerala's Malappuram intensifies viral hepatitis prevention

Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 1 (PTI) The Kerala government has sounded the alarm on viral hepatitis, with an outbreak reported in Malappuram district claiming 11 lives this year.

According to Health department, the north Kerala district has reported 1,420 confirmed cases of viral hepatitis and 5,360 suspected cases this year.

Last month, 154 confirmed cases of viral hepatitis and 1,607 suspected cases were reported.

Most of the cases were from Athanikkal (245), Kuzhimanna (91), Munniyur (85), Chelembra (53), Kondotti (51), Tirurangadi (48), Parappanangadi (48), and Nannambra (30) areas.

Eleven deaths due to viral hepatitis have been confirmed in the district this year, officials said.

District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka said in a release that prevention activities have been intensified in these areas under the leadership of the Health Department, with the cooperation of local government bodies and other departments.

Under the leadership of health workers, steps have been taken to clean the water by chlorinating the wells in the affected areas once every three days.

With the help of volunteers, health workers and ASHA workers are conducting health awareness campaigns by visiting houses, the release said.

Viral hepatitis is an infection that causes the liver to swell and get damaged. When tissues in the body are hurt or infected, they swell up, which is called inflammation. This swelling can harm organs. PTI TGB TGB ROH