Kerala's ruling LDF to hold agitation in New Delhi against alleged negligence of Centre towards state

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday announced its decision to take the fight against the alleged negligence of the BJP-ruled Centre towards the state's development needs to New Delhi.

Advertisment

The agitation, scheduled for January next year, aims to highlight the challenges faced by the state on the financial front due to what the CPI(M)-led alliance alleges as the Centre's negligence.

LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his Cabinet colleagues, Left MLAs, MPs, and other leaders, will participate in the protest.

This move is seen as the LDF's political narrative against the BJP-led NDA in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Speaking after a meeting of LDF leaders at the CPI(M) headquarters here, Jayarajan criticised the Central government for neglecting Kerala across various sectors.

He alleged that the state was facing financial difficulties due to the Centre's policies.

"The state is not receiving the benefits it deserves, with Rs 58,000 crore of aid yet to be made available," alleged Jayarajan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader.

Advertisment

The CPI(M) veteran also accused the Congress-led UDF of failing to raise its voice against the alleged negligence of the BJP-ruled Centre.

He alleged that there were no proactive measures or reactions from the 18 UDF MPs from Kerala in raising the state's interests in Parliament.

Outlining the LDF's protest plans, Jayarajan said conventions will be organised across the state, voicing opposition to the Centre's policies.

He also said the issue of the approach of the Central government towards the opposition-ruled states would be discussed with the chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states. PTI TGB TGB SS