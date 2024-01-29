Kerala's ruling Left criticises Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, says his post is inessential

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) The ruling Left in Kerala on Monday criticised Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's policy address in the state assembly, stating that the constitutional post he holds is inessential and must be done away with.

The ongoing discord between Khan and the Left government revolves around various issues, notably the functioning of universities in the state and his refusal to sign certain bills passed by the assembly.

Amid the face-off, the Governor on Thursday concluded his customary policy address to the Kerala Assembly within just two minutes, reading out only the last paragraph.

Senior CPI leader and former minister E Chandrasekharan, addressing the assembly which is in session, expressed his party's stance that there was no need for a Governor's post in the state.

Chandrasekharan stated, "The post of the Governor is a remnant from colonial rule in the past. The CPI holds the position that the country does not require a Governor's post in the states. At a time when such Governors are causing trouble for state governments with ideologies different from that of the central government, necessary Constitutional amendments should be made to remove this post." CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja likened the governor's actions to that of a comical goon character in a Malayalam movie. She criticised the governor for behaving immaturely.

"There is nothing wrong with governors skipping the full policy address in case they are unwell. But subsequent events prove that he was not unwell. He should have properly delivered his policy address. His actions are immature," Shailaja said.

She argued that it was the people's duty to protest against the saffronisation of universities by the Governor, who holds the authority as the chancellor of universities in the state.

Referring to Governor Khan's recent sit-in against a black flag protest by SFI members at Nilamel in Kollam district, Shailaja stated, "What he did was unbecoming of the post he holds." PTI RRT RRT ANE