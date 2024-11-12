Kerala's seaplane project would have come more than 10 yrs ago if not for LDF: UDF

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday claimed that Kerala could have had a seaplane service a decade ago if not for the hurdles created by the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

Congress ally IUML's national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty, said that back in 2012-13, the LDF had opposed the seaplane project, citing concerns that it would harm the fingerlings (young ones of fish) of certain aquatic species, thereby affecting fishing activities.

"Have they relocated the fingerlings now?" Kunhalikutty asked, taking a dig at the Left front.

He added that while the UDF would not oppose the project with baseless or illogical arguments, it would welcome the initiative.

"We do not oppose good things, and that is why they are able to implement the seaplane project," he said.

On the other hand, the CPI-affiliated All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) stated that it would oppose the project if it adversely affected the livelihoods of fishermen.

Defending the project, state Tourism and PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the previous government should have held discussions with fishermen and considered using dams as an option for landing the seaplane.

"There is no point crying about it now," he said.

Riyas also claimed that fishermen and the trade unions representing them are not opposed to the landing of seaplanes on dams. Additionally, there have been changes in the central aviation policy, such as the regional airport development programme and the UDAN scheme, which are now more liberal, he added.

The minister further stated that the project has received significant support on social media, with many asking whether it would be affordable for the common people.

"Also, the backwaters where fishing takes place are not the focus of the project in the initial stages. Right now, the focus is on dams and airports," he said.

Calling the seaplane project of 2012-13 as "anti-democratic" and "anti-labor", he said the current project is people-friendly.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Munnar Division informed the Idukki District Collector that, as Mattupetty Dam is being considered for seaplane operations, it is mandatory to have a wildlife conflict mitigation plan approved by the National Board for Wildlife.

In a letter to the Collector, the DFO explained that the dam is located near two national parks and a reserve forest, which are home to various endangered wildlife, including elephants.

"The presence of elephants is often noted in the reservoir catchment area, and there has been frequent movement of elephants between the national parks via the reservoir's water," he said, adding that the seaplane operations could disturb the wildlife habitat around the dam, potentially escalating human-wildlife conflict.

The first seaplane in Kerala took off from the backwaters of Kochi and landed at Mattupetty Dam in the Idukki district on Monday.

A Switzerland-based private company, along with SpiceJet, operates the De Havilland Canada seaplane, which arrived in Kochi after trial services in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The seaplane service is part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's (MoCA) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN.

In addition to Bolgatty and Mattupetty, locations such as Kovalam, Ashtamudi, Punnamada, Kumarakom, Vembanad, Malampuzha, and Bekal are being considered for seaplane connectivity, according to a government statement. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH