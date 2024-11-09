Kerala's Seaplane service trial run from Kochi to Munnar on Monday

Kochi, Nov 9 (PTI) Kerala's ambitious seaplane project is set to take flight, with the first seaplane scheduled to land at Bolgatty backwaters here at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Minister of Tourism PA Muhammad Riyas will flag off the trial of sea plane service from Bolgatty to Mattupetti reservoir near Munnar at 9.30 am on Monday, Transport Secretary(Aviation, Metro and Railways) Biju Prabhakar said here, on Saturday.

A reception will be held for the pilots of the aircraft at the Bolgatty Palace to mark the occasion.

Biju Prabhakar stated that the Seaplane project will transform Kerala's tourism sector, urging stakeholders to fully leverage the opportunities it presents.

"The project aims to create high-value tourism opportunities. Beyond tourism, it has also potential for boosting medical transport, emergency evacuation, and VIP travels sectors. The trial service is intended to demonstrate the project's feasibility to tourism operators and the public," he added.

The seaplane initiative is part of the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. It was officially inaugurated on Saturday, at Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar said.

The amphibious aircraft, which can take off and land on both land and water, has a capacity to carry nine passengers. After arriving from Andhra Pradesh, the seaplane will make a refueling stop at Kochi International Airport before landing at Bolgatty Marina in Kochi at 2:30 pm, he added.

Before the trial, Biju Prabhakar visited the Marina to review security measures and ensure everything was in place for the seaplane's landing.

According to Tourism department officials, seaplanes are amphibious aircraft capable of taking off and landing on both land and water, offering passengers the unique advantage of stunning aerial views through large windows.

Traveling over the scenic landscapes of Munnar and the Western Ghats promises a truly memorable experience for travelers.

One of the key benefits of seaplanes is that they eliminate the high costs associated with building and maintaining traditional airstrips, officers said.

The government is planning to develop a seaplane tourism circuits that will connect major water bodies and airports across Kerala. This includes destinations like Mattupetty in Idukki, Malampuzha in Palakkad, Vembanadu in Alappuzha, Ashtamudikkayal in Kollam, Chandragiripuzha inKasargod, and Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram, they added. PTI ARM ARM SA