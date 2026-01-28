Kerala's stalled railway projects get green light, say BJP leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) The Railway Board has issued orders lifting the long-standing freeze on Kerala's Angamaly–Sabarimala and Guruvayur–Tirunavaya railway lines, which had remained stalled for years, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

He said that official orders have now been issued to lift the freeze on these lines.

"Another important promise made to the public has now been fulfilled, giving fresh energy to the dream of a developed Kerala," Chandrasekhar said in a Facebook post.

He added that the Angamaly–Sabarimala and Guruvayur–Tirunavaya railway lines are equally important for devotees and for the state's development.

While ensuring smoother travel for Sabarimala pilgrims, the new lines will also ease the travel difficulties of devotees journeying between Guruvayur and Tirunavaya, he said.

He alleged that, through decades of neglect, the LDF and UDF had stalled these projects, thereby "betraying" both the development needs of the region and the interests of devotees.

"But the time for excuses is over. It is now clearer who truly works to protect Kerala's interests and serve the people. Only the BJP/NDA leadership can ensure a developed Kerala, a safe Kerala, and the protection of faith," he said.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that thousands of petitions had been received from the public requesting the establishment of the Guruvayur–Tirunavaya line.

Taking the seriousness of these appeals into account, continuous discussions and direct interventions were held with Railway Board officials, leading to this positive decision, the BJP leader said in a social media post.

"I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Southern Railway authorities who worked behind this decision, all of whom have consistently supported our region’s development dreams. Let us move forward together with more such major development initiatives that stand with the people," he said. PTI TGB SA