Kerala's Young Innovators Programme 8.0 records unprecedented participation: K-DISC

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) K-DISC, the strategic think-tank advisory body of the Kerala government, on Friday said its Young Innovators Programme (YIP) has set a new benchmark in participation across the state.

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), in a release, said that with the closure of the idea registrations for categories 2–4 on December 10, YIP 8.0 -- the eighth cohort of the program -- "has achieved historic growth, marking a transformative milestone in youth-led innovation for real-world problem-solving".

The college and higher-education categories recorded 1,98,037 student registrations and 29,840 ideas, reflecting a threefold increase compared to previous cohorts, it said.

"When combined with the category 1 (school) submissions, YIP 8.0 has amassed an astounding 4,82,738 total student registrations and 48,518 ideas -- twice the participation and idea count of earlier years," K-DISC said.

It further said that the highlight of this year’s cohort was the paradigm shift in institutional participation.

Unlike previous years, which saw a predominance of engineering and technical institutions, YIP 8.0 has successfully expanded its reach, drawing nearly 50 per cent of total college ideas from Arts and Science colleges.

"Significant participation from ITI students further underscores the programme’s mission of inclusivity and accessibility. This shift reflects K-DISC’s vision of making innovation education truly universal and representative of all learner communities," it said.

According to K-DISC, the surge in participation signals not merely numbers, but a cultural transformation that empowers young minds to identify real-world problems and develop solutions that create societal value.

"YIP 8.0 stands as a testament to Kerala's commitment to nurturing an innovation mindset among its youth, ensuring that every student -- irrespective of discipline or background -- has the opportunity to imagine, innovate, and impact," the release said.