'Keraleeyam' to showcase Kerala's strengths and potentials before world, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state government's ambitious "Keraleeyam 2023" programme would be an "unparalleled event" that would showcase the state's strengths and potentials before the world.

The week-long mega event highlighting the state's agro-industrial development and its cultural ethos is scheduled to begin on November 1, Kerala Formation Day.

The CM was speaking after unveiling the 'Keraleeyam' logo, website, and organisation committee office here.

He underlined that the programme was not just a cultural show but an unparalleled event that Kerala has ever witnessed, and it would showcase the strengths and potentials of the southern state in front of the global community.

Several seminars and symposiums, attended by international experts and dignitaries, would be a highlight of the event.

"The event will have a theme based on sustainability and environmental protection. Installations and engravings should be done in a way that will create awareness among the public about these topics," the Chief Minister said.

A grand light and sound show using state-of-the-art technologies would be another attraction of the event.

The programme would recreate the state's past and showcase its present and future in front of the world, he added.

"Keraleeyam" would attract global attention to the possibilities the state offers in the areas of industry and tourism, Vijayan said and urged the organisers to work like a well-oiled machine in the coming days to make the event successful.

Ministers KN Balagopal, V Sivankutty, and G R Anil also participated in the inauguration programme.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF opposition has come out against the event, accusing the government of wasting money at a time when the state was going through an acute financial crisis.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said they would not cooperate with the event. PTI LGK KPK ROH