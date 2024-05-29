Keralite YouTuber, Sanju Techy, held for setting up swimming pool inside moving car

Alappuzha: A YouTuber from Kerala is facing serious trouble after allegedly attempting a risky stunt inspired by a popular Malayalam movie. He allegedly set up a makeshift swimming pool inside a moving car by lining it with a tarpaulin sheet and filling it with water.

The YouTuber, Sanju Techy, posted a video of the stunt, which quickly gained thousands of views.

In the video, Sanju and his friends are seen enjoying themselves in the water-filled car while it drives down the road.

The Motor Vehicle Department took stringent action on Wednesday against the popular YouTuber for violating various traffic rules. The registration certificate of the vehicle was also suspended.

In a recent video posted by him on his social media channel, the YouTuber is seen swimming in the "pool" inside the car along with his friends and sipping tender coconut water.

The car is seen moving through a busy road as the men are taking a dip in the makeshift pool inside the vehicle.

When water started to seep into the driver's seat and engine, Sanju and his friends are seen stopping the vehicle midway and draining the water there, triggering a huge traffic block in the area.

As widespread criticism came out against the video, the Motor Vehicle Department here summoned Sanju Techy, following which he appeared before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer on Wednesday.

"They released the water from the vehicle onto the road in a dangerous manner, creating serious safety threat to other vehicle users in the road," a senior MVD official told reporters here.

As a punishment, Techy and three others in the vehicle were directed to perform social service at the Government Medical College Hospital here for one week and also to attend the department's training programme, official sources said.

The licence of the person who drove the car would also be suspended for one year, they added.

The YouTuber and his friends were reportedly trying to enact a swimming pool scene in a recent Malayalam movie.