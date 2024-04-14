Keralites celebrate Vishu with traditional fervour

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI) Malayalees across the globe welcomed the traditional New Year, Vishu, on Sunday by performing colourful rituals, looking ahead to a season of prosperity and progress.

Also celebrated as a harvest festival, Vishu falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of 'Medam'.

In traditional Hindu families, the day was marked by members waking up early in the morning and seeing the auspicious "vishukkani".

"Vishukkanni" is a custom of arranging auspicious articles in brass vessels, symbolising hope and prosperity.

Marking the glory of the state's agrarian legacy, seasonal fruits, vegetables, rice and flowers are arranged on a platter placed in front of the idol of the deity along with gold ornaments, clothes, coins and holy texts to be the first sight of people when they wake up on the Vishu day.

Elders followed the practice of gifting money as 'Vishukkaineetam' to youngsters in the family.

In central and southern districts, a sumptuous "vishu sadhya" (feast) comprising ethnic delicacies made of seasonal produce like cucumber, mango and jackfruit, was prepared in households.

All major temples, including Lord Krishna's at Guruvayur and Lord Ayyappa's at Sabarimala in the state, witnessed a heavy rush of devotees since the early morning hours.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who greeted people on the day.

"Praying for an excellent year ahead, marked by success, happiness and wonderful health. May all your aspirations be filled in this New year," the PM said in the message posted on his X handle. PTI LGK ROH