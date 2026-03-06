Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services Examination, candidates from Kerala who figured in the rank list expressed happiness over their achievement.

The highest-ranked candidate from Kerala is R Sruthi, who secured the 18th rank.

Sreeja J S of Thiruvananthapuram, who secured the 57th rank, credited her parents for the achievement, saying they ensured she received an education despite enduring several hardships.

Sreeja cracked the UPSC examination in her first attempt.

“My duty was to study well, and it was the energy of my parents that motivated me,” Sreeja told the media.

Sreeja’s father, who works as a labourer, was in tears.

“Her hard work has borne fruit now,” the family said.

Ajay Raj from Kozhikode, who is visually impaired, secured the 109th rank.

Raj said it was his fifth attempt in the civil services examination and that his rank in the previous attempt was 730.

“I was supported by several people, including my family and friends at the civil services exam preparation centre,” he told media.

He said he prefers the IAS and hopes to secure it with the rank he achieved.

Siddharth M Joy, who secured the 271st rank, said he had been preparing for the UPSC examination for the past four years.

“I had put in a lot of effort for this. It is definitely a happy moment after attempting it for the last four years,” he said.

Other candidates from Kerala who made it to the list are H Aditya Narayanan (68), B Gopika (105), Vineeth Lohithakshan (129), V Sreelakshmi (133), Vishnupriya (149), V K Surya (162), S Divya (166), Nithin P (172), Pradeep S (218) and Anjana B (222).

The UPSC on Friday issued the rank list in which 958 candidates have qualified and will receive appointments to various services.