Keran village in J&K prioritises development as border tourism flourishes

Keran (J&K), Sep 29 (PTI) As border tourism gains momentum in Keran, a village situated along the Line of Control (LoC), the villagers are making their priorities clear to the candidates in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls -- development must be at the forefront of their agenda.

The village, which has a unique polling station located directly on the LoC, has more than 1,071 voters.

It is separated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Kishanganga river. With a population exceeding 4,000, the Keran valley, once notorious for cross-border shelling and infiltrations, was opened to tourists in 2021 and it rapidly emerged as a popular destination.

Once a place where residents were relocated in the early 1990s due to escalating violence, Keran is witnessing a steady influx of tourists, who must obtain a permission from the Kralpora police station in Kupwara to visit the village.

Located 170 kilometres from Srinagar, the residents of Keran are keen to support candidates who will advocate for transforming their region into a thriving tourist hotspot, especially as it currently lacks essential facilities, such as road connectivity, mobile networks and healthcare services.

"The government has initiated border tourism in Keran and we are thankful for it," local politician Asgar Bhat told PTI Videos. He expressed joy over the arrival of visitors from different states, emphasising that "Keran should not be the last village, but the heart of the country".

Despite the progress made in tourism, Bhat noted that there is significant room for improvement, especially regarding the road conditions.

"We have no access to the Internet and BSNL towers were installed only recently. Our youngsters struggle to apply for jobs outside the valley due to communication barriers," he lamented.

Former government employee Mumtaz Ahmad Khan highlighted the long-neglected state of the region. "For more than 70 years, nobody paid attention to us. There were no roads. However, post August 5, 2019, we have seen changes in development," he said.

The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Khan is hopeful about the election, the first after the abrogation of Article 370. He said even groups that have traditionally boycotted polls like the Jamaat-e-Islami are participating this time, leading to an increased voter turnout.

He also urged the government to establish a tourist corridor to the ancient Shardha temple, located just 25 kilometres away in PoK. Khan described the temple as an important cultural site.

Locals like Muneer Ahmad Bhat have begun to see the benefits of tourism -- the opening of restaurants and hotels -- but they stress the need for improved road connectivity.

"We hope that the work will be completed this year," Bhat said, while also pointing towards the lack of basic healthcare services in the area.

Restaurant owner Shafiq Lone echoed the sentiments, pointing to the dire state of the roads and the lack of medical facilities. "I have health issues but cannot access proper healthcare. Candidates come seeking our votes but disappear after elections," he complained.

Another resident, Safeena, said, "Road connectivity is a major issue for us. Sometimes we have to push our cars to get through." She also highlighted the absence of specialists at the local hospital, underscoring the urgent need for better healthcare facilities.

Keran lies divided along the LoC, with one part in India's Kupwara district and the other in PoK, with the Kishanganga river flowing through it.

The government is actively promoting border tourism in the region, positioning Keran as an offbeat tourist attraction amidst the scenic Shamshabari mountains.

Historically, Keran is believed to have been established by Raja Bahadur Khan in the 10th century. Visitors travelling to Keran pass through picturesque locations, such as Milyal, the Raja Ram mountains, Firkin village and the Kheerbhawani temple at Tikker in Kupwara.

Keran was a part of the Karnah Assembly seat earlier but after delimitation, it was shifted to the Tregham constituency in north Kashmir. PTI BEP/SKL RC