Kesava Vinayakan relieved as TN BJP general sec

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary (organisation) Kesava Vinayakan has been relieved from his post in the party, and would return to his parent organisation, the RSS said on Tuesday.

Vinayakan had served the state unit of the BJP for nearly 11 years.

He has been assigned the responsibility of "satbhav" (community goodwill) in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and also appointed as a state executive member of the northern Tamil Nadu RSS, according to a statement here. PTI JSP JSP SA