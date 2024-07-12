KESCO accountant dies after jumping before moving train in UP’s Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A 56-year-old accountant of the Kanpur Electricity Supply Corporation (KESCO committed suicide on Friday by jumping before a moving train near Cocacola crossing here in Nazirabad, police said.

The victim's family accused KESCO MD Samuel Paul N, an IAS officer, alleging he had intimidated the accountant that drove him to take the extreme step.

The officer, however, categorically denied the charges.

Vinay Kumar Mehrotra (56), the accountant, ended his life by jumping before a moving train near Cocacola crossing, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shikar.

The field unit was also called to gather scientific evidences to solve the mystery behind suicide, he added.

Puja Mehrotra, the aggrieved wife, told the police that her husband had to take his life due to the KESCO MD, who had intimidated him to be ready to go to jail if he failed to handover some missing files.

She disclosed that Vinay had been transferred to power house situated at Pared just a fortnight ago and was upset since then as some official files were allegedly missing.

Talking to PTI over phone, the MD emphatically denied the allegation claiming he usually deals with the senior officials and has almost no interactions with clerks and other staffs.

"I had no direct acquaintances with the victim and has no knowledge why he took the extreme step,” he said.

He, however, expressed his grief towards his employee and his family members for the loss.

Samuel confirmed that Vinay had been transferred to the power house at Pared, but was yet to join at his next posting.

The police have launched the probe into the matter, but no FIR has been lodged so far, said another official. PTI COR CDN AS AS