Keshav Chandra appointed new NDMC Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Keshav Chandra has been appointed as the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chandra, a 1995-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, was serving as the Chief Secretary for the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

His appointment fills the position left vacant after former NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar retired on August 31.

In the interim period, Ashwani Kumar, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was assigned as the link officer to handle the responsibilities of the NDMC.

The Council is composed of official, non-official and elected members, with the Ministry of Home Affairs nominating these members to five-year terms.

The elected members include New Delhi Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, New Delhi MLA Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Cantonment MLA Virendra Singh Kadian.

Currently, four out of five official members have been appointed -- MHA Additional Secretary (UT) Ashutosh Agnihotri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Additional Secretary (D) Surendra Kumar Bagde, MoHUA Joint Secretary (L&E) Ravi Kumar Arora, and Government of NCT of Delhi Secretary (Finance) Niharika Rai.

The four non-official member positions remain unfilled. PTI MHS NB