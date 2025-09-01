Keshav Prasad Maurya holds Janata Darshan at Lucknow residence

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday interacted with the public at a 'Janata Darshan' held at his official residence here.

"People of the state are my family, every pain of the people is my own pain," he said, according to a statement.

"It is the responsibility of the government to solve the problems of every citizen in a timely and just manner," he said.

Common people, farmers, businessmen, women and elderly people from across the state participated in the hearing and told the minister their grievances.

Maurya directed officials that the public must not be unnecessarily harassed and their complaints should be resolved in a timely and transparent manner.

Land disputes, pension, housing, road, electricity, employment and concerns related social welfare schemes formed the lot of the grievances shared at the public hearing.

According to the statement, all the cases were immediately sent to concerned departments for resolution.

The deputy chief minister termed programmes like Janata Darshan as a medium of direct communication between the common people and the government. PTI NAV VN VN