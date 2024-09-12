Keshavji Naik Chawl: At Mumbai's oldest Ganpati mandal, tradition continues to rule after 132 years

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Even as the scale of celebrations during Ganpati festival continues to get grander across Mumbai, the oldest mandal in the metropolis prides itself in preserving tradition through its 132-year journey.

The Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati mandal in Girgaum was set up in 1893 by none other than Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who pioneered the public celebration of Ganpati festival to ensure a sense of unity among citizens and to make it a catalyst to reinvigorate the freedom struggle.

"Ever since Lokmanya Tilak started this public Ganpati festival, the traditions and way of offering puja and having darshan have not changed for us. During the 11 days, we have one day reserved for women, who perform all tasks, including aarti, while one day is for youth," the mandal's secretary Kumar Valekar said on Thursday.

"We have had an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, which is of two feet, for the past 132 years. On Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the mandal along with US consul general in Mumbai," Valekar said.

Keshavji Naik Chawl is a set of five single storey buildings with a common passage. The festivities are now helmed by the Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha.

Ganpati festivities, which began on September 7 this year, will culminate on September 17 on Anant Chaturdashi. PTI AD BNM