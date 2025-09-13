Ketamine, chemicals worth more than Rs 5 cr seized in MP; two held

Agar Malwa (MP), Sep 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with ketamine and chemicals worth more than Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa, the biggest seizure of drugs in the district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, police searched two cars parked on Agar-Barod Road on Friday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh told PTI.

Rahul Anjana, the driver in one of the cars, fled the spot, while two others, Ishwar Malviya (33) and Daulat Singh Anjana (35), were apprehended.

Both vehicles contained large quantities of narcotic substances and chemicals, he said.

At least 9.2 kg of ketamine worth Rs 4.62 crore, 12.1 kg ammonium chloride, 35 litres of isopropyl alcohol worth Rs 25 lakh, and 6 gm mephedrone worth Rs 7,800, were seized, the official said.

This was the biggest seizure of drugs in the district so far, he said.

Laboratory equipment, including a vacuum oven, magnetic stirrer and glassware, along with a gram panchayat seal, four mobile phones, were also confiscated, the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against the accused, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding accused and trace the source of the contraband. PTI COR LAL ARU