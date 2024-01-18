Ketamine worth Rs 25 crore seized at Ahmedabad air cargo complex; 3 held after factory raid

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 50 kg of ketamine worth Rs 25 crore from the air cargo complex at Ahmedabad airport and then nabbed three persons during a raid at a factory in adjoining Gandhinagar district where the drug was being manufactured, said the central agency.

The drug was found during examination of an export consignment bound for Bangkok in Thailand, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on Wednesday night.

Ketamine is a prescription anesthetic agent which now has also become a drug of abuse.

"In its third major crackdown in just three months, DRI Ahmedabad busted a production and smuggling ring of synthetic drugs and seized 50 kg of ketamine worth Rs 25 crore in the international illicit market," the release said.

Acting on specific intelligence, an export consignment was intercepted by DRI officials at the air cargo complex at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The consignment was declared as a chemical 'hydroxylimine hydrochloride' which was destined for Bangkok, said the release.

"Examination of the said consignment was carried out in the presence of officers of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The FSL team confirmed the presence of ketamine in the said consignment. Accordingly, ketamine weighing around 50 kg was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act)," it said.

A preliminary probe revealed the contraband was being manufactured at a factory in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar and those behind the racket had planned to smuggle it out of the country by air route, said the release.

"The contraband was being manufactured in the said facility and attempted to be smuggled out of India by air route. With the assistance of the local police, a detailed search of the said factory premises led to the recovery of 46 kg of powdery substance suspected to be NDPS (narcotics)," the release said.

Three "key persons" involved in the smuggling attempt were arrested by the DRI during the raid, said the release, adding further investigation was underway. PTI PJT RSY