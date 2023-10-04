Key accused arrested in murder of salon operator in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Oct 4 (PTI) The main accused in connection with the murder of a salon operator in Kherla village in this district has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The salon operator was allegedly beaten to death by a welder and his accomplices late Monday evening over personal enmity.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Bhanu Pratap (43), resident of Kherla village. He will be taken on remand after being produced in a city court on Thursday, they said.

"The arrested accused revealed that about five years ago, due to an altercation with Munesh alias Monu, he and his family held a grudge against him. A brawl broke out between them again on Monday, he and his other associates thrashed him with iron pipes and sticks and later he died. We will take the accused on police remand for questioning while raids are being conducted to nab the other accused," said Siddhant Jain, DCP, south.

According to a complaint lodged by Ramesh on Monday, his brother Monu was at his salon in the village when a brawl broke out between him and Bharat, who is a welder. In the meantime, other villagers Bholu, Gaurav, Abhishek, Mahendra, Rohit, and Pappu joined Bharat and attacked Monu with sticks and rods, the police said.

Monu was seriously injured in the attack and taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, Ramesh added in his complaint.

Based on Ramesh's complaint, an FIR has been registered against all the seven accused under Sections 149 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna Sadar police station here, police said. PTI COR CK