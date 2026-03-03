Key accused held for firing at lawyer linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The main accused in the recent firing at a car carrying lawyer Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest comes a week after Khatri and his associates were shot at near the ISBT in the Kashmere Gate area of north Delhi.

According to police, Rohit Solanki was involved in the conspiracy and execution of the attack that took place late at night near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple on February 25.

Five people were travelling in the vehicle when unidentified assailants opened fire.

One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and was admitted to a hospital. He was later stated to be stable and out of danger.

An FIR was earlier registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Police had said that gangster Naveen Boxer had claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post in which threats were allegedly issued to Khatri.

The authenticity of the post is still under verification.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and examined technical evidence to identify the attackers and trace their escape route.

More details are awaited.