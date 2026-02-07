Key accused held in AAP leader's murder case following exchange of fire in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) In a major breakthrough in AAP leader Lucky Oberoi's murder case, the Punjab Police arrested a key accused following a brief exchange of fire in Amritsar on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Shaminder Singh, a resident of Jalandhar's Mithapur, was waiting for the assailant on a two-wheeler at a short distance away when Oberoi was shot at outside a Jalandhar gurdwara on Friday, police said.

A .30-bore pistol has been seized from the possession of the accused, who was arrested from Amritsar's Khasa area, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said.

The accused, who has criminal antecedents, was riding a Honda Activa that was used in the crime, police said.

Oberoi (43) was shot at by an unidentified assailant outside the gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area around 7:30 am on Friday, shortly after he stepped out of the shrine.

Oberoi was cremated in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, the DIG said the accused knew Oberoi for the last 10-12 years.

He said strict action will be taken against those on whose directions the shooting was carried out.

Vital clues about the shooter have been obtained from his accomplice, the officer said. "He (the shooter) will soon be arrested," he asserted.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said the arrested accused was riding the two-wheeler when the police signalled him to stop. The accused attempted to take a U-turn but lost control of the vehicle and fell down.

In an attempt to escape, the accused opened fire at the police team, the SSP said, adding that the security personnel acted in self-defence and in the retaliatory firing, the man sustained a gunshot injury.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused has made important disclosures and on the basis of these revelations, further raids and follow-up action are being conducted, the SSP said.

Police are also suspecting the involvement of Oberoi's servant, who has gone missing, in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's killing, sources said.

A Hyundai Creta car seen in CCTV footage is under the police scanner, they added.

A case has been lodged against two named accused, including a foreign-based gangster, and two unidentified individuals in connection with the daylight killing, with police suspecting personal enmity as the motive behind the incident, officials said.

Police have booked gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal, who has claimed responsibility for the killing in an unverified social media post, Dalbira and two unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, officials said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Division 6 police station in the Jalandhar Commissionerate on the basis of a complaint from the victim's family, they added.

Talking to reporters in Jalandhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh Gill said of the eight bullets fired from a 9-mm pistol, five hit Oberoi.

Asked whether shooters were hired, Gill refused to make any comment, saying it is under investigation.

He also said the servant's role is being looked into.

CCTV footage showed that as Oberoi came out of the gurdwara and sat in his car -- a Mahindra Thar -- the assailant, wearing a black hoodie, approached him on foot, opened fire and fled along with his accomplice, who was waiting for him on a two-wheeler a short distance away.

Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi, a financier by profession, was a ward in charge for the AAP in Jalandhar Cantonment.

An unverified social media post, purportedly by Pholriwal, claimed responsibility for the killing.

Several allegations were levelled against Oberoi in the post, which claimed that he was killed due to personal enmity over a dispute regarding the presidency of a college.

Joga Pholriwal, who hails from Pholriwal in Jalandhar district, is believed to be living abroad, the officer added.

Oberoi and Pholriwal were friends earlier. In a Facebook post, the two are seen sharing a cake, the sources said.

However, their relations soured over the election of the Khalsa College students' union president, they said.

Oberoi's brother, Damandeep Singh, on whose statement the FIR was lodged, has named Pholriwal and Dalbira in his complaint, claiming that the duo had threatened the victim recently.

However, police said the family had not filed any complaint about the alleged threat at the time.

On Friday morning, Oberoi and his brother had gone to the gurdwara, along with one of their friends.

Police said several teams have been deployed to trace the assailant.

Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat said those involved in the killing will be arrested, adding that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sent the director general of police (DGP) to Jalandhar after the incident.

On one of the family members criticising the AAP government over Oberoi's killing, Bhagat said it is natural for the family to be distressed after such an incident.

Opposition Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have slammed the ruling AAP over the incident, alleging that Punjab's law and order has collapsed under its rule. PTI CHS VSD RC