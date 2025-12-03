Key accused held in grenade attack at Gurdaspur police station

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a key accused in the Gurdaspur grenade attack case.

A grenade attack took place at Gurdaspur city police station in Gurdaspur on November 25.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Ramuwal, in Bathinda.

With this arrest, the total number of persons held in the case has risen to five, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Mohan Singh was in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and acted on his instructions to execute the attack to spread terror in Punjab, Yadav said.

"The investigation remains active, and further leads are being pursued to dismantle the entire network," he further said.

On December 1, the police arrested four people in connection with the grenade attack at the police station in Gurdaspur district.

The police had recovered a P-86 hand grenade and two pistols from their possession. PTI CHS KSS KSS