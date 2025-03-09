Key accused held in Karnataka in drug trafficking case

Kochi, Mar 9 (PTI) The prime accused in smuggling synthetic drug MDMA from Bengaluru to Kochi has been arrested from Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

Christo T John, a resident of Madikeri in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, was taken into custody in connection with the seizure of 20.01 grams of MDMA in Thoppumpady last November, they added.

Earlier, four people, including a couple had been arrested in the case.

Christo was arrested in Kallugundi in the Dakshina Kannada district on Friday after investigators traced his contacts and tracked his location.

Police said he had supplied MDMA to two people from Bengaluru.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.