Key accused, his two aides arrested in Sharad Mohol murder case

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Three more persons have been arrested in the gangster Sharad Mohol murder case, police said on Wednesday.

Ganesh Marne, a key accused in the case, and his two aides were arrested from Nashik Road by a Pune crime branch team, police said.

Mohol (40) was shot by three of his own gang members in broad daylight near his house in Kothrud area of Pune city on January 5.

So far, more than 15 people including alleged main shooter Sahil alias Munna Polekar have been arrested.

Financial dispute was the main reason behind the attack on Mohol, police had said earlier. PTI SPK KRK