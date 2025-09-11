Key accused in attempt to murder case arrested in Bengaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) Police have arrested the prime accused in a 2017 case involving assault and attempt to murder of a police officer, officials said on Thursday.

According to Mangaluru Police, Niyaz alias Nia, was apprehended in Hulimavu, Arakere in Bengaluru during the early hours on Thursday.

He had failed to appear before the court and had been absconding for eight years. Police records show that he faces at least 13 criminal cases across Mangaluru and Udupi districts, and multiple courts have issued warrants against him.

In the past three months, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has tracked and produced before courts 52 accused who had been evading court hearings for over two years. The cases include communal violence, murder, attempt to murder, narcotics offences and activities of rowdy-sheeters.

The police statement listed the names of several accused presented before courts. Cases have also been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 12 more accused who had failed to appear before courts despite warrants, stated a press release from the commissioner of Police Mangaluru city Sudhir Kumar Reddy.