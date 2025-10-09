Key accused in BSP leader murder case dies in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) A life convict in a murder case, and also the prime accused in the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, died due to health complications at the Stanley Government Hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Nagendran, 65, was admitted to the GH in July this year following complaints of severe stomach pain. His health deteriorated and his end came today, police said.

He has been serving life sentence since 2001 for the murder of AIADMK functionary Stanley Shanmugam. He was the prime accused in the Armstrong murder case in July last year. PTI JSP JSP KH