Key accused in case of cheating home buyers arrested in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 31 (PTI) Police have arrested the main accused in a case of cheating people by promising them flats at cheaper rates in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Four of the other gang members were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

During the interrogation of the main accused, nabbed on January 27, it came to light and he and the other gang members allegedly duped several home of more than Rs 2 crore and offences had been registered against them at the Arnala Sagari, Tulinj and Nalla Sopara police stations, the official said.

The gang, active in the Vasai-Virar area here, used to advertise flats at cheaper rates and dupe people from the region, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

In September 2022, the gang members promised a flat in Virar to a person and took Rs 7.83 lakh from him, he said.

However, they failed to give possession of the flat to the person following which he filed a complaint and the Arnala Sagri police then registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465, 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention).

Four of the gang members were subsequently arrested while the main accused remained at large, the official said.

A police probe team worked on various leads and nabbed the main accused from Vasai area here on January 27, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK