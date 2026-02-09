Key accused in investment fraud that duped man of Rs 25.70 lakh arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a key accused in connection with an alleged investment fraud where a man was cheated of Rs 25.70 lakh on the pretext of lucrative stock market deals, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Rohtash, was arrested for allegedly receiving a part of the cheated amount in his bank account and further transferring the money to other accounts.

Police said Rs 12.40 lakh from the complainant's account was first credited to a firm's account and later moved to another account linked to Rohtash.

The complainant, they said, was manipulated to invest in the stock market under the ruse of profitable trade and transfer Rs 25.70 lakh to different bank accounts.

"During investigation, a team traced the money trail and identified Rohtash as one of the account holders involved in the transfer of funds," the officer said.

Police said Rohtash was apprehended from Hisar in Haryana. During questioning, he revealed that he had opened the bank account on the directions of another associate and handed over its control.

In another investment fraud case, police examined three bank account holders who were allegedly linked to the movement of cheated money.

After verification, all three were bound down, police said, adding that several cyber fraud complaints involving these accounts have been reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and further investigation is underway.