Key accused of blasts at Jaintipur, Raimal killed in exchange of fire: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) A key accused involved in hurling explosives in Amritsar and Batala was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Batala on Thursday evening.

Explosive substances were hurled at the residence of a late ex-chairman of Amritsar Zila Parishad in Jaintipur on January 15 and near the residence of a policeman's relative on February 17 in Batala.

The development on Thursday came hours after police busted Pakistan's ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives identified as Mohit of Buddhe di Khui in Batala and Vishal of Basarpura in Batala.

The module was operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and USA-based terrorist Happy Passia.

"In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police busts a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI-Pakistan) responsible for attacks in Batala and solves the attack cases in Jaintipur and Raimal carried out on January 15, 2025 and February 17, 2025 respectively," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Yadav said the police arrested two persons identified as Mohit and Vishal.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Satinder Singh said following disclosures that accused Mohit had concealed arms and ammunition at an isolated place, he was being taken for their recovery.

Upon reaching the spot, the accused opened fire at the police party to evade custody. In response, the police acted in self-defence, he said.

The injured accused was taken to Civil Hospital Batala, where he was declared brought dead, Singh said.

The police recovered .30 bore pistol, used by Mohit to fire at the police party, he added.

"During the course of action, our one police officer has also sustained a bullet injury," said the DIG.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir said police teams have identified two more accused persons involved in blast cases and a manhunt is on to nab them. Further investigation is underway and more recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added. PTI CHS KSS KSS