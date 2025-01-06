Key 'Akhara' of Naga Sanyasis makes grand entry into Maha Kumbh Mela area

Mahakumbh Nagar: All 'Akharas' are entering the cantonment in the Maha Kumbh Mela area according to tradition and schedule in the grand event taking place after 144 years due to a rare astronomical alignment of planets and stars.

Continuing this sacred sequence, Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara, devoted to Lord Surya as their 'Ishtadev', made its traditional cantonment entry on Monday, according to a statement issued by the state government.

The Shaiv tradition's Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara entered the Mela area with a majestic procession led by Naga Sanyasis, Acharyas, Mandaleshwars and Mahamandaleshwars, riding elephants, horses, chariots and camels, it said.

As part of the ceremonial entry, the city and Mela administration welcomed the sadhus and sanyasis with garlands and floral showers, while the people of Prayagraj were blessed with the rare sight and blessings of the Naga Sanyasis, it added.

A guardian of Sanatan Dharma and cultural heritage, Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara's cantonment entry unfolded with grandeur as the procession commenced from Math Baghambari Gaddi, passing through Labour Chauraha of Bhardwajpuram, Matiaroad and reaching Alopi Devi Chauraha.

The procession then turned from Dashashwamedh Ghat in Daraganj and entered the sacred Sangam area, passing under the Shastri Bridge.

Throughout the journey, residents of Prayagraj and the city administration extended a warm welcome, showering flowers at multiple points, according to the statement.

In the grand procession, the 'dharm dhwaja' led the way, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and devotional music, it stated.

Following closely behind, the Naga Sanyasis, revered as protectors of Sanatan Dharma, marched with spears, lances and swords in hand, carrying the idol of their 'Ishtadev', Lord Surya, it added.

The chanting of Lord Surya's name echoed throughout, while the Acharya, Mandaleshwar and Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara, riding majestically on chariots, elephants and horses, added to the splendour of the cantonment procession.

During the procession to the camp, under the guidance of Akhada president Shankaranand Giri and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balkanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Surendranand Giri, secretary Kalu Giri Maharaj from Bareilly, along with female Mahamandaleshwar Sadhvi Manju, Shri Ji and other saints and ascetics, entered the fairground while blessing the townspeople.

The cantonment entry of Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara marked the final procession in the sequence of the Naga Sanyasis' entries for the Maha Kumbh.

Next in line, according to the tradition and scheduled dates, are the cantonment entries of Vaishnav Bairagi Akhara, Udasi Akhara and Nirmal Akhara.

Upon reaching their premises in the Sangam area, the Akhara's first act was the ceremonial hoisting of the 'dharm dhwaja'. Following this, the sadhus and sanyasis, amid the chanting of sacred mantras, established the temple of their revered deity, Lord Surya.

The gathering concluded with all the saints taking a solemn pledge to uphold and protect Sanatan Dharma and work for the welfare of the world, as they collectively hailed the glory of Lord Surya and Ganga Maiya.