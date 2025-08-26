Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

Gangtok, Aug 26 (PTI) Sikkim's Science and Technology Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha on Tuesday inaugurated a Bailey bridge across the Kanaka river in the Mangan district.

He said the new bridge will be vital for the people of Lingzya, Tingvong and Sakyong Pentong in the Upper Dzongu region.

Lepcha, the MLA of Dzongu, also announced that the construction of the 255-meter-long Kayum arch steel bridge would be restarted.

The completion of the construction was a long-pending demand of the people of the region, he said.

He said CM Prem Singh Tamang personally intervened to restart construction of the bridge, which would be completed by March 2027. PTI KDK SOM