Key details about Mpox, as WHO declares it a global health emergency

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern, after rising cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the potential for further spread.

This now triggers a coordinated international response to an extraordinary event and the mobilisation of resources, such as vaccines and diagnostic testing, to curb the spread of this infectious disease.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a rare viral disease that causes rashes and flu-like symptoms. It belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. The virus can spread through close contact with an infected person or animal.

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced on Friday that three individuals returning from the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. This development comes amid a rising number of cases globally, particularly in Africa.

How does it spread?

Mpox spreads through direct contact with the sores, respiratory droplets, or bodily fluids of an infected person. Animal-to-person transmission can occur through bites, scratches, or direct contact with an infected animal’s blood or lesions. The virus can also be contracted by touching contaminated materials like bedding or clothing used by an infected person or animal.

Is this the virus we saw in 2022?

This is a different version of the Mpox virus.

Mpox is a close relative of the smallpox virus. There are two main types: Clade I, the version that is dominant in Congo, and Clade II, a form of which caused the 2022 global outbreak. (A clade is a genetically and clinically distinct group of viruses.)

Clade I Mpox is generally thought to cause more severe illness and to have a much higher mortality rate, which is one reason the W.H.O. is sounding the alarm now. Officials hope to contain this outbreak before it spreads to other continents.

The infection may resemble an ordinary respiratory illness at first but later blooms into a raised rash in the mouth, hands, feet or genitals. The virus spreads mainly through close contact — directly with the skin or fluids of an infected person, or with contaminated bed linens and other items.

Scientists learned during the 2022 outbreak that Mpox can spread even in the absence of symptoms. And the rash may be mistaken for other diseases such as measles or chickenpox, particularly in young children.

Who is getting infected this time?

In the 2022 outbreak, Mpox spread globally mainly among gay and bisexual men. Behavioural changes in that community helped to contain the virus, and vaccination at the time, or now, will help protect them.

Until recently, most cases in Congo resulted from consumption of contaminated meat or close contact with infected animals and people. But last year, scientists discovered a new subtype of Mpox, Clade Ib, which appears to spread from person to person primarily through heterosexual transmission.

Most cases have been observed in prostitutes, truckers and other transient workers.

Prevention and Vaccination

Preventing the spread of Mpox involves several measures, including vaccination. Vaccines developed for smallpox also offer protection against Mpox. Currently, these vaccines are recommended for individuals who have been exposed to the virus or are at high risk of exposure, such as those with recent close contact with an infected person or participation in activities where the virus is spreading.